Amazing After-School Routines!

FOR KIDS: AFTER-SCHOOL SNACKS AND CRAFTS

The first thing we want to do when we get home from school is have a snack. Try these eight awesome after-school snacks . Or make something different like these cheesy pizza bites , Pinkalicious lemonade , or these cute veggie snails !

Trying to beat afterschool boredom? Make these DIY fun time spinners or play these creature power adventure games .

FOR PARENTS: COPING WITH CHANGE

The first week of school can bring a lot of change and after-school meltdowns . Coping with a tough first day of school can be difficult, but establishing after-school routines and self-care habits can help.