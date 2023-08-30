Amazing After-School Routines!
FOR KIDS: AFTER-SCHOOL SNACKS AND CRAFTS
The first thing we want to do when we get home from school is have a snack. Try these eight awesome after-school snacks. Or make something different like these cheesy pizza bites, Pinkalicious lemonade, or these cute veggie snails!
Trying to beat afterschool boredom? Make these DIY fun time spinners or play these creature power adventure games.
FOR PARENTS: COPING WITH CHANGE
The first week of school can bring a lot of change and after-school meltdowns. Coping with a tough first day of school can be difficult, but establishing after-school routines and self-care habits can help.
FOR EDUCATORS: AFTERSCHOOL ADVENTURES!
Teachers must be flexible when setting routines for a new school year. Each year brings new challenges and exciting changes. These resources can help you establish new routines with students of any age. Our Afterschool Adventures collection offers activities to help your classroom build new relationships, manage emotions, and develop healthy behaviors. The Arts After School collection also offers ways to teach the arts outside of the traditional school day.