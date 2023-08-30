© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amazing After-School Routines!

The first day of school is here! Ease your child’s transition with some fun after-school activities and snacks. There’s nothing like coming home after a long day and doing something you enjoy. Make the most out of every moment this school year.
Learning Snacks - Afterschool Routines
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+
-

FOR KIDS: AFTER-SCHOOL SNACKS AND CRAFTS
The first thing we want to do when we get home from school is have a snack. Try these eight awesome after-school snacks. Or make something different like these cheesy pizza bites, Pinkalicious lemonade, or these cute veggie snails!

Trying to beat afterschool boredom? Make these DIY fun time spinners or play these creature power adventure games.

FOR PARENTS: COPING WITH CHANGE
The first week of school can bring a lot of change and after-school meltdowns. Coping with a tough first day of school can be difficult, but establishing after-school routines and self-care habits can help.

FOR EDUCATORS: AFTERSCHOOL ADVENTURES!
Teachers must be flexible when setting routines for a new school year. Each year brings new challenges and exciting changes. These resources can help you establish new routines with students of any age. Our Afterschool Adventures collection offers activities to help your classroom build new relationships, manage emotions, and develop healthy behaviors. The Arts After School collection also offers ways to teach the arts outside of the traditional school day.

Summer of Adventure
Throughout the entire summer, explore and have fun using a range of free PBS KIDS resources. Hands-on activities and games that enhance reading, math, science, and enjoyment can pique curiosity and creativity.
Learn More


Quick Links