Animal Rights and Pollinator Week!

FOR KIDS: ANIMAL AND POLLINATOR GAMES AND CRAFTS

So much of being kind to animals is about keeping our Earth clean! Use up those extra lunch bags in the house by making paper bag animals. Or recycle egg cartons to make these cute turtles! PBS Kids also has tons of online animal games. Or play Pollinator Pathway featuring Nature Cat!

FOR PARENTS: TEACHING CHILDREN ABOUT ANIMAL RIGHTS AND EMPATHY

Animal rights can feel like a complicated topic for young children. Sharing that animals should not be used for testing or experiments or bred for food feels like a big task. More and more families are experimenting with different diets (even just a meatless Monday!) and sharing awareness of animal rights with their children. Reading stories about animals and empathy can help children better understand what it means to care about animal rights.

FOR EDUCATORS: SCIENCE LESSONS ABOUT ANIMAL RIGHTS AND POLLINATORS

For Animal Rights and Pollinators Week, share these lessons with your students! Science lessons are a great way to keep students engaged during those last few weeks of school:

Elementary:



Middle/High School:

