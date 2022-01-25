Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month!

Each May, we celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. But why do we celebrate in May? In 1977, the U.S. Congress chose the first ten days of May to honor the history and contributions of Asian American communities in the United States. May is also the month in which the first Japanese immigrants came to the U.S. in 1843.

FOR KIDS: ASIAN AMERICAN AND PACIFIC ISLANDER STORIES!

One of the best ways to learn about a cultures and heritage is storytelling. This month, read one of these stories by Asian American author and illustrators. Or celebrate Asian American and pacific islander cultures with these books.

Looking for a read aloud? Listen to Chinese-American author and illustrator Arree Chung read his book, Mixed, about tolerance and embracing our differences!



PBS Kids is celebrating all month long with full episodes of PBS KIDS Mega Wow, Jelly, Ben & Pogo, and Nursery Rhymes.

FOR PARENTS: SEE US COMING TOGETHER!

Join your favorite Seasame Street characters for See us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special. Watch on May 6th, 7th, and 8th from 7 to 9pm and meet a new friend Ji-Young—a 7-year-old Korean American character and lots of celebrity guests in a community celebration. Use this Play and Watch Guide to assist your family conversations around cultural pride and sense of belonging.

For more information and additional resources visit: sesame.org/seeus

FOR EDUCATORS: INCORPORATING ASIAN AMERICAN AND PACIFIC ISLANDER CULTURES INTO YOUR LESSONS!

Early elementary students will enjoy learning alongside Filipina Jelly, her younger brother Ben, and their friend Pogo the sea monster! Each episode follows the three friends as they solve problems, face their fears, and share their Filipino culture. Explore vocabulary, the alphabet, and music in these lessons with Jelly, Ben and Pogo!

For older students, this video discusses the term “AAPI” and he pros and cons of disaggregating Asian American as a statistical category. This playlist, “A People’s History of Asian America” extends the discussion with additional videos and resources.