Autism Awareness and Acceptance!

FOR KIDS: CELEBRATING PBS KIDS CHARACTERS WITH AUTISM

PBS Kids is committed to representing all children through inclusive and entertaining programming! Did you know quite a few characters in your favorite PBS Kids shows have autism? Check out this video playlist featuring Hero Elementary, Arthur, and Sesame Street!

FOR PARENTS: TEACHING CHILDREN ABOUT NEURODIVERSITY

All children with autism experience the world differently. Autism is also called Autism Spectrum Disorder because there is a wide variety and differences in severity of symptoms. Some sights and sounds can be wonderful to one person, and overstimulating for another. These books are a great way to introduce children to neurodiversity. Children with autism often enjoy sensory play, and these crafts are perfect for everyone to enjoy!

FOR EDUCATORS: MOVE TO INCLUDE!

You will likely have students in your school or classroom who are on the spectrum. These students must have a safe and comfortable place to learn! PBS Learning Media’s Move to Include Collection offers videos and activities to support neurodivergent students and help teachers create a positive learning environment.

People on the spectrum may have special interests, different ways of communicating, or have sensitivity to noise and light. Early intervention and life skills education will benefit all students, but especially those with autism.