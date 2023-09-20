Awesome Autumn! Fall Equinox and National Coding Week

FOR KIDS: FALL CRAFTS

Crafting allows us to celebrate the reason for the season! Enjoy the amazing colors and beauty fall has to offer with these 7 fun fall crafts . Enjoy some frosty cider as you read these children’s books that celebrate fall .

FOR PARENTS: LEARNING ABOUT FALL

The first day of fall is also known as the Autumnal Equinox . During the equinox, the sun is directly above the equator and there are equal lengths of day and night. Take a nature walk as a family or watch t his episode of Nature Cat to celebrate. Yom Kippur is celebrated starting the next day!