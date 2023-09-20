Awesome Autumn! Fall Equinox and National Coding Week
FOR KIDS: FALL CRAFTS
Crafting allows us to celebrate the reason for the season! Enjoy the amazing colors and beauty fall has to offer with these 7 fun fall crafts. Enjoy some frosty cider as you read these children’s books that celebrate fall.
FOR PARENTS: LEARNING ABOUT FALL
The first day of fall is also known as the Autumnal Equinox. During the equinox, the sun is directly above the equator and there are equal lengths of day and night. Take a nature walk as a family or watch this episode of Nature Cat to celebrate. Yom Kippur is celebrated starting the next day!
FOR EDUCATORS: NATIONAL CODING WEEK
As we finish up National Coding Week, make sure to check our PBS Kids coding app, Scratch Jr.! Children ages 5 to 8 can create their own stories and games using basic coding strategies featuring their favorite PBS Kids characters. These lesson plans and resources will teach you the whys and hows of creative coding for your classroom.