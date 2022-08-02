Back to School & Reading Games

FOR KIDS: READING GAMES

It’s time to finish up those summer reading books! PBS Kids offers many different reading games to practice your skills before heading back to school! These games can also be played on the PBS Kids Games app or downloaded to your device.

FOR PARENTS: BEGINNING THE BACK-TO-SCHOOL TRANSITION

For some children, the back to school transition can be difficult. Back to school can lead to anxiety and stress and it is necessary that parents are part of the team that helps kids cope with these emotions. Setting goals for the new school year with your child is a great way to plan for transition together.

FOR EDUCATORS: GETTING READY FOR SCHOOL

Teachers, it’s that time again! This transition can be just as challenging for teachers, so PBS is here to help you get ready for the school year! Visit PBS Learning Media’s Back to School Collection for free activities and printables for students ages pre-k to second grade. Our Teacher Guides are also full of resources and tips for integrating PBS Kids content with your students.