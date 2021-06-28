Be a Backyard Naturalist

© 2021 Connecticut Public

No matter where you live, you share your neighborhood with fascinating plants and animals. Get outside and go exploring! Learning to observe the world around us sparks our curiosity and inspires the imagination. Fall is a great time to spend with friends and family on an adventure of discovery — and you don’t need to travel much farther than your own backyard. And when you’re ready for snack time, here’s a kid-friendly recipe for apple “donuts.”
Pic: A woman and five children are pictured in a wooded area. One of the children examines a pine cone through a magnifying glass as the others look on. Text: Learning Snacks, Get Outside and Explore!

FOR KIDS: LEAF-PEEPING PLAY!
In these short videos, Daniel turns leaf watching into a fun color game, and Elinor and Camilla are inspired to make fall leaves into fun fashion.

FOR PARENTS: CREATURE FEATURES
What kinds of wildlife can you find in your backyard (or very close by)? And what do you know about those animal neighbors? Many of us have seen opossums, but did you know they can actually keep your habitat healthier? Enjoy these videos about the birds, bears and other beasts, and maybe even try to capture them — on your camera, of course!

FOR EDUCATORS: LESSONS THAT CELEBRATE FALL
Observation and classification are critical learning skills, and fall leaves offer a great opportunity to explore the natural riches of New England, while making new discoveries.


