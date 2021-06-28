Be a Backyard Naturalist

FOR KIDS: LEAF-PEEPING PLAY!

In these short videos, Daniel turns leaf watching into a fun color game, and Elinor and Camilla are inspired to make fall leaves into fun fashion.

FOR PARENTS: CREATURE FEATURES

What kinds of wildlife can you find in your backyard (or very close by)? And what do you know about those animal neighbors? Many of us have seen opossums, but did you know they can actually keep your habitat healthier? Enjoy these videos about the birds, bears and other beasts, and maybe even try to capture them — on your camera, of course!

FOR EDUCATORS: LESSONS THAT CELEBRATE FALL

Observation and classification are critical learning skills, and fall leaves offer a great opportunity to explore the natural riches of New England, while making new discoveries.