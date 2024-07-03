Celebrate the Fourth of July with a Bang!

FOR KIDS: RED, WHITE AND BLUE FOR YOU!

Decorate your home in our country’s colors with a popsicle stick American flag! Or create patriotic paper flags and Fourth of July rockets to go to a parade! For a sweet treat, try making red, white, and blue jello or a giant flag cake!

FOR PARENTS: TUNE IN ON THE 4TH!

Take a break from the July heat by tuning in to A Capitol Fourth, PBS’s annual Independence Day concert! Hosted by Alfonso Ribiero, this celebration features amazing performances and a spectacular fireworks show streamed from our nation's capital. Before the broadcast, share these Fourth of July themed books as a family to learn about our nation’s history.

FOR EDUCATORS: INDEPENDENCE DAY LESSONS

Teaching students about our country’s history can be done at any age! Younger students will enjoy learning about Fourth of July celebrations and history with Let’s Go Luna. Middle and high school aged students can take it a bit further with lessons about the Declaration of Independence and causes of the American Revolution.

