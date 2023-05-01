Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month!

FOR KIDS: EPISODES AND CLIPS!

Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with some of your favorite PBS Kids characters! This video playlist offers full episodes and clips from popular PBS Kids shows that celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander culture. Learn about traditions, holidays, and celebrate all month long!

FOR PARENTS: NEW BOOKS TO READ!

This month is a great time to find a new favorite book! Celebrate the amazing talents of Asian American authors and illustrators with one of these books that share inspiring, educational, and heartwarming stories from Filipino-Americans, Korean-Americans, Vietnamese-Americans Chinese-Americans, and more! This book list offers even more stories featuring Asian characters, authors, and illustrators.