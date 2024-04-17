Celebrating Earth Day!

FOR KIDS: EARTH DAY CRAFTS AND ASL EPISODES!

They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure! This week, practice the 3 R’s by creating amazing crafts out of garbage. Upcycle those plastic water bottles to make a bowling game or give back to the earth by making a bird feeder. Craft a cardboard city with a parking garage, houses, tunnels, and roads! For a full list of crafts, visit this link!

Check out this Nature Cat Earth Day episode playlist to learn more about our beautiful planet! And starting TODAY PBS Kids will be streaming episodes of Alma’s Way, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, and Donkey Hodie featuring American Sign Language (ASL) translations on PBSkids.org, PBS Kids Video, and anywhere you stream PBS Kids!

FOR PARENTS: FAMILY TIME OUTSIDE!

Helping children develop a love and care for our earth will benefit them for a lifetime! Modeling an empathetic relationship with our planet teaches children to care about our world beyond themselves. Spending time outside as a family has so many benefits! Try these 15 ways to celebrate Earth Day as a family to get outdoors and enjoy all our planet has to offer!

FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING SUSTAINABLE PRACTICES AND THE ENVIRONMENT MOVEMENT

Share the history of Earth Day with your students this week! As students learn about environmental justice and awareness, they will develop a better sense of how to care for our planet. This Earth Day collection offers lessons and resources about the history of the environmental movement, pollution and waste disposal, and how to live a sustainable lifestyle. Students can tend a virtual “City Farm” in this simulator to learn about sustainable practices, and learn about environmental impacts on our planet through solution-driven storytelling with PBS and Connecticut Public’s Climate Initiative.

