Celebrating Elmo, Pi Day, and Women’s History Month!

FOR KIDS: CELEBRATING ELMO!

From March 13th to April 9th, PBS Kids celebrates Elmo with a month of exciting events! A new Elmo special, "Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy" will premiere on March 13th along with new episodes of Sesame Street! Be on the lookout for a new Elmo Game too! Start the celebration early with these fun Elmo games and activities:



FOR PARENTS: ENJOY A SLICE OF π!

March 14th is the International Day of Mathematics, also known as Pi Day! Pi Day is celebrated on March 14th since 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant figures of π. So what is π? How is it related to mathematics? Try these Pi Day experiments to find out! Enjoy a delicious slice of pie and watch Work it Out Wombats! as they solve some mathematical problems of their own!

FOR EDUCATORS: WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

In March, we honor women all around the world to celebrate Women’s History Month. Introduce the month to your students with these books or this video about amazing women. PBS Learning Media offers this collection of videos and lessons about women and girls all around the world. The films share powerful, personal stories with activities to encourage students to learn and understand international struggles and take an active role in addressing sexism in their communities.