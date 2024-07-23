Celebrating Friendship with Daniel Tiger!

FOR KIDS: PLAY WITH DANIEL!

Daniel can always be found trying something new or helping his friends in the Neighborhood of Make-Believe. Ride along with your very own watch that looks just like Daniel’s! Or create a finger puppet to play with Daniel at home. Gear up for the new season of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood premiering August 12th with these full episodes and games celebrating friendship and creativity.

FOR PARENTS: CELEBRATING FEELINGS, SHARING, AND TRYING NEW THINGS

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood focuses on social emotional learning and themes of new experiences, feelings, and community - all based on Fred Rogers’ early childhood research and teachings. Watching as a family is a great way to prompt conversations about feelings and sharing, being a good friend, and practicing social skills. Did you know full episodes are also offered with ASL interpreting on screen? Everyone is welcome in this neighborhood!

FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING FROM DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD

Daniel Tiger is not only a great friend, but a great student! Daniel loves to learn and is an excellent role model for preschool-aged children. PBS Learning Media’s Daniel Tiger collection offers classroom lessons on friendship, social interactions, fostering independence and more! Daniel Tiger’s Life’s Little Lessons includes resources designed for early childhood educators full of strategy songs, digital resources, and games!