Celebrating Hanukkah and the Winter Solstice
FOR KIDS: WINTER FUN
Enjoy the chill in the air with your favorite PBS Kids characters. Learn about the Winter Solstice with Arthur and Nature Cat. Or sing along with Pinkalicious as she makes a snow fairy. Too cold to play outside? Try this collection of winter games.
FOR PARENTS: HANUKKAH CRAFTS
Get creative while celebrating Hanukkah! Try making a menorah out of cardboard or by using different noodles. Want to play dreidel? Make your own out of a bottle cap!
FOR EDUCATORS: WINTER HOLIDAYS IN THE CLASSROOM
When celebrating the holidays, it is important to take the time to focus on all student’s cultures and traditions. This week, we will focus on Hanukkah. Younger students will love counting with Peg + Cat to learn about the eight night celebration and about three dimensional objects. Enjoy some circle time with these ten books that celebrate Hanukkah.