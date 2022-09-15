Celebrating Hanukkah and the Winter Solstice

FOR KIDS: WINTER FUN

Enjoy the chill in the air with your favorite PBS Kids characters. Learn about the Winter Solstice with Arthur and Nature Cat . Or sing along with Pinkalicious as she makes a snow fairy. Too cold to play outside? Try this collection of winter games .

FOR PARENTS: HANUKKAH CRAFTS

Get creative while celebrating Hanukkah! Try making a menorah out of cardboard or by using different noodles . Want to play dreidel? Make your own out of a bottle cap !

FOR EDUCATORS: WINTER HOLIDAYS IN THE CLASSROOM