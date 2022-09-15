© 2022 Connecticut Public

Celebrating Hanukkah and the Winter Solstice

Brrr! It’s finally starting to feel like winter! The first day of Winter, also known as the Winter Solstice begins on December 21st. Before the solstice, celebrate Hanukkah to begin the holiday season. The celebration begins the evening of December 18th and is celebrated all week long until the 26th.
DIY Menorah
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+
=

FOR KIDS: WINTER FUN

Enjoy the chill in the air with your favorite PBS Kids characters. Learn about the Winter Solstice with Arthur and Nature Cat. Or sing along with Pinkalicious as she makes a snow fairy. Too cold to play outside? Try this collection of winter games.

FOR PARENTS: HANUKKAH CRAFTS

Get creative while celebrating Hanukkah! Try making a menorah out of cardboard or by using different noodles. Want to play dreidel? Make your own out of a bottle cap!

FOR EDUCATORS: WINTER HOLIDAYS IN THE CLASSROOM

When celebrating the holidays, it is important to take the time to focus on all student’s cultures and traditions. This week, we will focus on Hanukkah. Younger students will love counting with Peg + Cat to learn about the eight night celebration and about three dimensional objects. Enjoy some circle time with these ten books that celebrate Hanukkah.