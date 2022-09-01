Celebrating Hispanic Heritage!

FOR KIDS

There are about 54 million Hispanic and Latino people in the United States. That calls for a big celebration! Watch this video to learn how Hispanic Heritage Month began.

This YouTube playlist also offers tons of videos and read alongs to celebrate the month!

FOR PARENTS

Enjoy some family time reading these 11 inspiring and colorful children’s books celebrating Hispanic and Latino culture.

Or maybe you would like to spend some time cooking together instead? These recipes for traditional foods, mofongo and piragua, can be enjoyed by the whole family.

FOR EDUCATORS

This month, why not try a virtual field trip? Celebrate Hispanic heritage with a virtual trip to a flamenco dance studio that will have your students up out of their seats! Or learn about Mexico City, Mexico and one of the tastiest traditional foods – chocolate!