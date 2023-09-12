Celebrating Hispanic Heritage with New Alma’s Way!

FOR KIDS: NEW ALMA'S WAY

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, PBS Kids is giving you season two of Alma’s Way ! New episodes premiere September 18th- 21st and even feature a cameo from United States Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

While you wait for the premiere, check out this YouTube playlist of videos honoring Hispanic Heritage Month, or play these games featuring your favorite Alma’s Way characters.

FOR PARENTS: HONORING HISPANIC HERITAGE AT HOME

This month is a perfect time to learn about the diverse cultures of Spanish-speaking countries around the world. Try these recipes inspired by “Alma’s Way”, “Let’s Go Luna”, “Daniel Tiger” and more that are sure to be “delicioso”! Or read these picture books that celebrate Latino voices and culture.