Celebrating Hispanic Heritage with New Alma’s Way!
FOR KIDS: NEW ALMA'S WAY
To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, PBS Kids is giving you season two of Alma’s Way! New episodes premiere September 18th- 21st and even feature a cameo from United States Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
While you wait for the premiere, check out this YouTube playlist of videos honoring Hispanic Heritage Month, or play these games featuring your favorite Alma’s Way characters.
FOR PARENTS: HONORING HISPANIC HERITAGE AT HOME
This month is a perfect time to learn about the diverse cultures of Spanish-speaking countries around the world. Try these recipes inspired by “Alma’s Way”, “Let’s Go Luna”, “Daniel Tiger” and more that are sure to be “delicioso”! Or read these picture books that celebrate Latino voices and culture.
FOR EDUCATORS: HOLIDAYS IN THE CLASSROOM
Teaching the history of a holiday is a great way to acknowledge all cultures and diversity in the classroom. Check out these videos that share the history of Hispanic Heritage Month and Rosh Hashanah, both of which are celebrated this week. The All About the Holidays Collection has videos for every occasion!