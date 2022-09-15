Celebrating Native American Heritage Month
FOR KIDS: THE BIG GATHERING
This month, we honor PBS Kids’ own Molly of Denali with a series of new shorts, Molly of Denali: The Big Gathering. Molly and her family are preparing for a celebration of her native people of Qyah. The people and the celebration is based on a real-life Alaskan Federation of Natives Convention in Anchorage. After watching the shorts, play The Big Gathering Game to help Molly prepare for the big day!
FOR PARENTS: SHARING FAMILY TRADITIONS
Molly and her family love to share their cultural traditions. Learn about their culture as a family through these traditional stories or books celebrating Native American and Alaska Native heritage. Or enjoy one of Molly’s favorite recipes for spiced oatmeal muffins or candy-coated confetti popcorn!
FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING ABOUT INDIGENOUS CULTURES AND OUR PLANET
PBS Learning Media offers collections for grades 3-12 to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. The collections, Where Words Touch the Earth and Alaska Native Perspectives on Earth and Climate, teach the perspectives of indigenous peoples on climate change and how it impacts their communities. During these lessons, students will learn about earth systems and Native American perspectives on how climate change impacts these systems.