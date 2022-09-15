© 2022 Connecticut Public

Celebrating Native American Heritage Month

In November, we celebrate Native American Heritage Month. The holiday honors indigenous peoples living in the United States before the Europeans. This month, take the time to learn about indigenous culture and legacy.
FOR KIDS: THE BIG GATHERING

This month, we honor PBS Kids’ own Molly of Denali with a series of new shorts, Molly of Denali: The Big Gathering. Molly and her family are preparing for a celebration of her native people of Qyah. The people and the celebration is based on a real-life Alaskan Federation of Natives Convention in Anchorage. After watching the shorts, play The Big Gathering Game to help Molly prepare for the big day!

FOR PARENTS: SHARING FAMILY TRADITIONS

Molly and her family love to share their cultural traditions. Learn about their culture as a family through these traditional stories or books celebrating Native American and Alaska Native heritage. Or enjoy one of Molly’s favorite recipes for spiced oatmeal muffins or candy-coated confetti popcorn!

FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING ABOUT INDIGENOUS CULTURES AND OUR PLANET

PBS Learning Media offers collections for grades 3-12 to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. The collections, Where Words Touch the Earth and Alaska Native Perspectives on Earth and Climate, teach the perspectives of indigenous peoples on climate change and how it impacts their communities. During these lessons, students will learn about earth systems and Native American perspectives on how climate change impacts these systems.