Celebrating Native American Heritage Month

FOR KIDS: THE BIG GATHERING

This month, we honor PBS Kids’ own Molly of Denali with a series of new shorts, Molly of Denali: The Big Gathering. Molly and her family are preparing for a celebration of her native people of Qyah. The people and the celebration is based on a real-life Alaskan Federation of Natives Convention in Anchorage. After watching the shorts, play The Big Gathering Game to help Molly prepare for the big day!

FOR PARENTS: SHARING FAMILY TRADITIONS

Molly and her family love to share their cultural traditions . Learn about their culture as a family through these traditional stories or books celebrating Native American and Alaska Native heritage . Or enjoy one of Molly’s favorite recipes for spiced oatmeal muffins or candy-coated confetti popcorn !

FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING ABOUT INDIGENOUS CULTURES AND OUR PLANET