Celebrating the Shortest Day: The Winter Solstice and Icy Fun!

FOR KIDS: WELCOME WINTER WITH PBS KIDS!

Cuddle up and get cozy with your favorite PBS Kids shows! Check out these full episodes of Nature Cat and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood about winter! Or chill out and play these winter-themed games with your friends and family!

FOR PARENTS: WINTER WONDERLAND FUN!

Turn your home into a winter wonderland with these cool crafts and activities! Use items around your house to make homemade snow globes or try painting with snow this week. Or brave the cold and race boats made of ice while exploring the weather in your backyard!