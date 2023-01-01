Celebrating Three Kings Day and Puerto Rican Culture with Alma’s Way

FOR KIDS: ALMA'S WAY EPISODES AND GAMES

Alma loves to “think through” everyday problems. On Three Kings Day, she notices her brother, Junior, is not interested in the toy she gave him. Alma decides to make it right with a Three Kings Day Do-Over !

For more Alma’s Way, visit these links:



FOR PARENTS: NEW TRADITIONS

Alma and her family love celebrating their traditions and honoring their culture. Try making their delicious holiday dessert, Budín de Pan on the 6th for Three Kings Day. As the holiday season comes to a close, make a memory box to celebrate moments with family and friends. Fill the box with notes and trinkets from the past year.

FOR EDUCATORS: ALMA'S WAY LESSONS

Alma’s Way models self-awareness, self-advocacy, social awareness, cultural competency, and responsible decision-making to encourage kids to generate and value their own ideas and questions. PBS Learning Media offers Alma’s Way lessons for students in PreK through 2nd grade:

Neighborhood Notebook : Explore and celebrate our community

Think It Through : Use Alma’s Think it Through strategy to decide how to best honor commitments