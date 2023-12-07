© 2023 Connecticut Public

Celebrating Winter Weather!

Winter is here! December 21st is the first day of winter, also known as the winter solstice. During the winter solstice, the sun travels the shortest path through the sky, resulting in the shortest day of sunlight. Celebrate winter weather this week with crafts, books, videos, and more!
Learning Snacks - Celebrating Winter Weather!
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+
-

FOR KIDS: WINTER GAMES AND VIDEOS
PBS Kids is ready for some frosty fun! These winter games will have you feeling cozy! Or watch these winter-themed episodes from your favorite PBS Kids shows:

FOR PARENTS: ICY EXPERIMENTS
Exploring weather concepts can help children better understand the changing world around them. Make a weather observing chart or observe ice to practice using the five senses. Enjoy the chilly weather by making paint out of snow or natural boats out of ice.

FOR EDUCATORS: WINTER SOLSTICE AND METEOR SHOWER SCIENCE
Changing seasons can spark curiosity in the classroom. PBS Learning Media’s Celebrating Winter Collection offers lessons for students of all ages to participate in the winter season. Ever wonder what winter would be like on Mars? Or the science behind the winter solstice?

Keep the space science fun going by checking out the Geminid meteor shower tonight– December 14th! Make sure to look for the best time to view in your area!

