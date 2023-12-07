Celebrating Winter Weather!

FOR KIDS: WINTER GAMES AND VIDEOS

PBS Kids is ready for some frosty fun! These winter games will have you feeling cozy! Or watch these winter-themed episodes from your favorite PBS Kids shows:



FOR PARENTS: ICY EXPERIMENTS

Exploring weather concepts can help children better understand the changing world around them. Make a weather observing chart or observe ice to practice using the five senses. Enjoy the chilly weather by making paint out of snow or natural boats out of ice.

FOR EDUCATORS: WINTER SOLSTICE AND METEOR SHOWER SCIENCE

Changing seasons can spark curiosity in the classroom. PBS Learning Media’s Celebrating Winter Collection offers lessons for students of all ages to participate in the winter season. Ever wonder what winter would be like on Mars? Or the science behind the winter solstice?

Keep the space science fun going by checking out the Geminid meteor shower tonight– December 14th! Make sure to look for the best time to view in your area!

