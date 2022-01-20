Chinese New Year and Cozy Cocoa!

FOR KIDS: LOCO FOR COCOA!

Have you ever heard of Mexican hot chocolate? Join Let’s Go Luna as Luna and friends discover how chocolate is made and explore Mexico City. Watch their journey here!

Learn "The Chocolate Song," about the king who loved chocolate so much, he had cocoa trees planted all over Mexico. There is also a printable recipe for Mexican hot chocolate in the lesson.

FOR PARENTS: WARM UP WITH THESE COZY TREATS

After a chilly snowball fight or crisp winter hike (January is also National Walk the Dog Month), we need to warm up quick! Making hot chocolate from scratch is easier than you may think. Try this recipe and cozy up with a winter-themed story.

Looking to make something more savory? Try making dumplings, a popular food during Chinese New Year. Learn the entire process with this video. During the holiday, dumplings are eaten as a symbol of wealth, prosperity, and good luck.

FOR EDUCATORS: CELEBRATING CHINESE NEW YEAR

Use this lesson for a virtual field trip to a kung fu school to learn about the Chinese calendar and some martial arts moves!

Try making this gong for a new attention-grabber to quiet your classroom, or make dragon puppets with your students. Paper cutting, painting, and kite-making are all part of the Chinese New Year celebration. This lesson has some great ideas to celebrate and create art with your students.

