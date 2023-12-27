Countdown to 2024!

FOR KIDS: NEW YEAR'S EPISODES AND A NEW MOVIE!

Check out this New Year’s-themed Odd Squad episode before the ball drops. Or countdown to the new year with DJ Walrus!

This week, the new movie, Rocket Saves the Day, premieres. The 1-hour special invites young viewers to learn their ABCs with Rocket and his friends on a fun-filled adventure!

FOR PARENTS: NEW YEAR'S EVE, FAMILY STYLE

New Year’s Eve is the last big family gathering of the year. Include the kids in preparing for the big night to make it more meaningful for everyone. These tips and tricks can help make this New Year’s the best one yet, and give you some time to relax!

FOR EDUCATORS: GOAL SETTING LESSONS

A huge part of celebrating the end of the year is reflecting. Giving children time to reflect and set goals for the future is a great way to increase their self-awareness and emotional intelligence. This New Year’s reflection template will help younger students achieve their goals. These goal-setting lessons will help students of all ages make a plan and monitor their progress.

