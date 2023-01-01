Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

FOR KIDS: VIDEO RESOURCES

PBS Kids is committed to creating inclusive content for children of all ages. Representing children with developmental disabilities helps us better understand and be more accepting. These resources will better help your child understand developmental disabilities:



FOR PARENTS: RESOURCES TO SUPPORT RAISING ACCEPTING CHILDREN

PBS Kids offers resources to support parents in raising aware, kind, and accepting children. About one in six children in the U.S. have one or more developmental disabilities or delays. Children with developmental delays/disabilities may need more support with understanding emotions, online learning , and using digital media . Authentically including diversity in the books you read and the show you watch can positively impact a child’s perception of people with disabilities.