Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
FOR KIDS: VIDEO RESOURCES
PBS Kids is committed to creating inclusive content for children of all ages. Representing children with developmental disabilities helps us better understand and be more accepting. These resources will better help your child understand developmental disabilities:
- Sesame Street: Autism and Meet Julia
- Arthur: When Carl Met George
- Hero Elementary: AJ’s Extra Superpower
- Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Meet Max
- Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Daniel’s New Friend
FOR PARENTS: RESOURCES TO SUPPORT RAISING ACCEPTING CHILDREN
PBS Kids offers resources to support parents in raising aware, kind, and accepting children. About one in six children in the U.S. have one or more developmental disabilities or delays. Children with developmental delays/disabilities may need more support with understanding emotions, online learning, and using digital media. Authentically including diversity in the books you read and the show you watch can positively impact a child’s perception of people with disabilities.
FOR EDUCATORS: SUPPORTING STUDENTS WITH DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES
Teachers must adapt their teaching strategies based on student needs, especially for classrooms with students with developmental disabilities. Planning and preparation are needed not just for academics, but also to develop an inclusive classroom community. Assistive technology is an incredible tool for people with developmental disabilities and educators for modifying activities in the classroom and in their everyday lives.