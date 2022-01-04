Let’s Explore the Outdoors!

FOR KIDS: EXPLORE NATURE WITH ELINOR WONDER WHY!

A special one-hour movie, “Elinor Wonders Why: A Wonderful Journey,” premieres April 18: Elinor, Ari and Olive are back! The trio heads out to Hidden Lake for a camping adventure. While exploring the area, they discover that the frogs appear to be missing from the lake! Find out how Elinor solves the mystery. Watch and stream the premiere on CPTV on April 18 at 2:30 p.m., and on PBS KIDS 24/7 at 3:30 p.m. Check our schedule for more showings.

Elinor loves spending time outside and enjoying nature. Part of exploration is asking questions, trying things, and making observations! Try building a dam to explore water flow or creating a nighttime observation kit.

Is it a rainy spring day? Visit these Elinor Wonders Why games and play along with Elinor and her friends or read these spring themed books together.

FOR PARENTS: ACTIVITIES IN THE GREAT OUTDOORS!

After a long winter, spring weather feels like a breath of fresh air — literally! Make the most of these sunny days by getting outdoors for some nature science. Encourage your children to actively explore the nature around them with nature observation bingo or making a nature journal about the animals you may see.

Learn how plants and seeds grow by making your own miniature garden or herb garden together! This article explains how gardening is good for your child’s mind, body, and soul.

FOR EDUCATORS: SPRING ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE

The “Earth Month” of April is a perfect time to teach students about plants with hands-on activities. Introduce students to changing seasons with this video. Then, try making sock seeds to teach students about plants growing in their area, or try this lesson plan on plant life cycles.

Looking to bring nature indoors? Try a biome in a bag! Looking for more ideas? PBS’s Think Garden offers tons of science activities on plant growth, farming, and environmental concepts. And don’t forget – Earth Day is April 22.

CONSIDER THIS:

