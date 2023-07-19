Explore the Outdoors!
FOR KIDS: EXPLORING YOUR BACKYARD
Spending time in nature helps our senses come alive! The beautiful summer weather is a great time to explore your backyard or neighborhood. Go on a critter collection adventure and observe with a DIY magnifying glass.
Or if the weather isn’t cooperating, try these nature-themed games featuring Nature Cat, Wild Kratts, and more. And make sure to tune in to new episodes of Work it Out Wombats on July 24th!
FOR PARENTS: BENEFITS OF TIME IN NATURE
Playing in nature can help reduce stress, increase focus and competence, and help children form supportive social groups. Get creative with nature and try new ways to make a family walk fun or these activities in your local park.
FOR EDUCATORS: THE OUTDOOR CLASSROOM
Spending time in nature is just like spending time in a classroom. There is so much to learn! PBS Learning Media’s collection, Explore the Outdoors, offers lessons on bugs, animals, earth and space, and how to protect our planet! Super Scientists offers even more science-themed content for students of all ages!