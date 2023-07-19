Explore the Outdoors!

FOR KIDS: EXPLORING YOUR BACKYARD

Spending time in nature helps our senses come alive! The beautiful summer weather is a great time to explore your backyard or neighborhood. Go on a critter collection adventure and observe with a DIY magnifying glass .

Or if the weather isn’t cooperating, try these nature-themed games featuring Nature Cat, Wild Kratts, and more. And make sure to tune in to new episodes of Work it Out Wombats on July 24th!

FOR PARENTS: BENEFITS OF TIME IN NATURE

Playing in nature can help reduce stress , increase focus and competence, and help children form supportive social groups. Get creative with nature and try new ways to make a family walk fun or these activities in your local park .