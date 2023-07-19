© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Explore the Outdoors!

Children have an innate curiosity about the natural world. This week, spend some time outside! Whether it’s a walk around the block, a nature craft, or an outdoor adventure, spending time in nature can boost your mood and help you feel more relaxed.
Learning Snacks - Explore the Outdoors
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+
-

FOR KIDS: EXPLORING YOUR BACKYARD
Spending time in nature helps our senses come alive! The beautiful summer weather is a great time to explore your backyard or neighborhood. Go on a critter collection adventure and observe with a DIY magnifying glass.

Or if the weather isn’t cooperating, try these nature-themed games featuring Nature Cat, Wild Kratts, and more. And make sure to tune in to new episodes of Work it Out Wombats on July 24th!

FOR PARENTS: BENEFITS OF TIME IN NATURE
Playing in nature can help reduce stress, increase focus and competence, and help children form supportive social groups. Get creative with nature and try new ways to make a family walk fun or these activities in your local park.

FOR EDUCATORS: THE OUTDOOR CLASSROOM
Spending time in nature is just like spending time in a classroom. There is so much to learn! PBS Learning Media’s collection, Explore the Outdoors, offers lessons on bugs, animals, earth and space, and how to protect our planet! Super Scientists offers even more science-themed content for students of all ages!

Summer of Adventure
Throughout the entire summer, explore and have fun using a range of free PBS KIDS resources. Hands-on activities and games that enhance reading, math, science, and enjoyment can pique curiosity and creativity.
Learn More


Quick Links