Explore the Unknown: Earth and Space Science

FOR KIDS

PBS Kids’ Play and Learn Science App offers 15 engaging games covering core topics in Earth Science, Physical Science, and Life Science for kids to try at home! Each activity is paired with additional expansion activities. The app is available on IOS, Amazon and Android devices in Spanish and English. PBSKids.com also offers collections of space games, nature games, and science games

FOR PARENTS: WEATHER SCIENCE

Fall is officially upon us! This means colder temperatures and changes in our weather. Tracking the weather with your children can help them understand patterns in nature. Pair your tracker with weather paper dolls to teach children how to dress for every possibility!

FOR EDUCATORS: EARTH SCIENCE LESSONS

Students can learn about our earth at any age! From learning about science in their backyard to a billion miles away in space, students love exploring the unknown. PBS Learning Media offers collections for weather science, interactive weather games, and space science activities for all interests and ages.