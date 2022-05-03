Exploring the Outdoors and Freezer Pop Recipes!
Summer days call for creative, outdoor fun! Flowers are blooming, birds are chirping, and the sun is shining! Whether it’s sitting on our stoops, playing in the backyard, or visiting the local park, we all enjoy some time outdoors!
FOR KIDS: NATURE CRAFTS & GAMES
Bring your creativity into the great outdoors! Try playing hide and seek with camouflaged animals or painting with nature! Art can be made anywhere with anything, even leaves and flowers!
FOR PARENTS: FREEZER POP RECIPES!
Cool down on a hot summer day with a frozen treat. July 8th marks National Freezer Pop Day! Try making your own ice pops with these fun recipes:
FOR EDUCATORS
It’s never too early to explore the outdoors! Students as young as preschool can enjoy some time outside to get curious! Activities like gardening have also been proven to support children’s mental health and relieve stress!