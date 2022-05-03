© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
For Curious Families Learning Snacks

Exploring the Outdoors and Freezer Pop Recipes!

Summer days call for creative, outdoor fun! Flowers are blooming, birds are chirping, and the sun is shining! Whether it’s sitting on our stoops, playing in the backyard, or visiting the local park, we all enjoy some time outdoors!

Girl sitting on father's shoulder while walking through nature
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+
-

FOR KIDS: NATURE CRAFTS & GAMES

Bring your creativity into the great outdoors! Try playing hide and seek with camouflaged animals or painting with nature! Art can be made anywhere with anything, even leaves and flowers!

FOR PARENTS: FREEZER POP RECIPES!

Cool down on a hot summer day with a frozen treat. July 8th marks National Freezer Pop Day! Try making your own ice pops with these fun recipes:

FOR EDUCATORS

It’s never too early to explore the outdoors! Students as young as preschool can enjoy some time outside to get curious! Activities like gardening have also been proven to support children’s mental health and relieve stress!

Related Content
  1. Learning Resources for Parents & Families
  2. Learning Resources for Educators