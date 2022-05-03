Family Time in the Kitchen!

FOR KIDS: FOOD GAMES

Before you get a chance in the kitchen, practice your skills using the PBS Kid’s Games App! The app offers a whole collection of food games featuring your favorite characters. Try one of these games to show off your cooking skills:



FOR PARENTS: SUMMER RECIPES

Gathering together as a family in the kitchen can be a fun and educational experience for all. Whether it’s making a whole meal or just a snack, families bond over food. Try our favorite kid-friendly recipes and use these tips for cooking with kids.

It’s not a good summer cookout without the sides! July 14th is National Mac and Cheese Day! Try this quick and easy recipe for your next summer barbeque.

FOR EDUCATORS: THE SCIENCE OF FOOD

PBS Learning Media offers a collection for food science. Children enjoy learning about our senses and where our food comes from. These are great lessons to teach before getting our hands dirty in the kitchen.