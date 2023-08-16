© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Feel the Groove and Bust a Move! Benefits of Music and Dance

This week, shake off those end-of-summer scaries! Dancing is a great way to get your body moving and can even help boost your mood. Dance has a rich history and is an important part of many different cultures.
Learning Snacks: Feel the Groove and Bust a Move! Benefits of Music and Dance
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+
-

FOR KIDS: LET'S HAVE A DANCE PARTY!
Let’s have a dance party! Dancing helps us get exercise and be creative. Practice these dances from Donkie Hodie and Pinkalicious to show off your moves. Or play these music and dance-themed games to groove on the go!

FOR PARENTS: DEVELOPMENTAL BENEFITS OF DANCE
Music and dance can be used for children to practice self-regulation and flexible thinking. Dancing helps children learn step-by-step directions and memorization skills. These benefits will surely make your family do the happy dance!

FOR EDUCATORS: USING DANCE IN THE CLASSROOM
Dancing can be used to explore history, culture, the arts, and sciences. PBS Learning Media’s Dance collection offers social-emotional lessons, cultural dance videos, and resources for using dance in academic subjects.

Summer of Adventure
Throughout the entire summer, explore and have fun using a range of free PBS KIDS resources. Hands-on activities and games that enhance reading, math, science, and enjoyment can pique curiosity and creativity.
Learn More


Quick Links