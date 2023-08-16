Feel the Groove and Bust a Move! Benefits of Music and Dance
FOR KIDS: LET'S HAVE A DANCE PARTY!
Let’s have a dance party! Dancing helps us get exercise and be creative. Practice these dances from Donkie Hodie and Pinkalicious to show off your moves. Or play these music and dance-themed games to groove on the go!
FOR PARENTS: DEVELOPMENTAL BENEFITS OF DANCE
Music and dance can be used for children to practice self-regulation and flexible thinking. Dancing helps children learn step-by-step directions and memorization skills. These benefits will surely make your family do the happy dance!
FOR EDUCATORS: USING DANCE IN THE CLASSROOM
Dancing can be used to explore history, culture, the arts, and sciences. PBS Learning Media’s Dance collection offers social-emotional lessons, cultural dance videos, and resources for using dance in academic subjects.