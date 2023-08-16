Feel the Groove and Bust a Move! Benefits of Music and Dance

FOR KIDS: LET'S HAVE A DANCE PARTY!

Let’s have a dance party ! Dancing helps us get exercise and be creative. Practice these dances from Donkie Hodie and Pinkalicious to show off your moves. Or play these music and dance-themed games to groove on the go!

FOR PARENTS: DEVELOPMENTAL BENEFITS OF DANCE

Music and dance can be used for children to practice self-regulation and flexible thinking . Dancing helps children learn step-by-step directions and memorization skills . These benefits will surely make your family do the happy dance !