Festive Family Fun: Celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa
FOR KIDS: HOMEMADE HOLIDAY GIFTS
Everyone loves a handmade gift! Have fun and make something for everyone with these holiday crafts. Make a paper Kwanzaa kinara to celebrate the seven principles or a menorah to celebrate the eight days of Hanukkah. Or create a recycled gingerbread village display!
FOR PARENTS: SIMPLIFY THE HOLIDAYS
This season brings so much magic, but it can also bring many mixed emotions. By helping kids focus on what matters during the holiday season, we can keep “happy” in the holidays. Celebrate family traditions and maybe make a few new ones this year!
FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING ABOUT THE HOLIDAY
When teaching about holidays, it is important to include all of the traditions students celebrate in your classroom. Teaching about Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa shows children how different cultures celebrate the season. Younger students will love this Hanukkah-themed lesson from Peg + Cat all about the number eight!
Make the season bright with a festive lineup of your favorite PBS Kids shows and holiday specials.