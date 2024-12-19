Festive Family Fun: Celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa

FOR KIDS: HOMEMADE HOLIDAY GIFTS

Everyone loves a handmade gift! Have fun and make something for everyone with these holiday crafts . Make a paper Kwanzaa kinara to celebrate the seven principles or a menorah to celebrate the eight days of Hanukkah. Or create a recycled gingerbread village display !

FOR PARENTS: SIMPLIFY THE HOLIDAYS

This season brings so much magic , but it can also bring many mixed emotions. By helping kids focus on what matters during the holiday season, we can keep “happy” in the holidays . Celebrate family traditions and maybe make a few new ones this year!