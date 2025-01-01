Finding the Spark: Try a New Hobby this Year!

FOR KIDS: NEW HOBBY IDEAS

Why not try to learn something new for your New Year's resolution? PBS Kids offers games themed to many different hobbies. Try one of these categories to find something you enjoy! Or tune in to the newest PBS Kids show, Carl the Collector, to learn all about Carl’s hobby of collecting!



FOR PARENTS: ENCOURAGING KIDS TO FIND SOMETHING THEY LOVE!

Helping your child discover a new hobby is the gift that keeps on giving! Children with hobbies are often more confident and independent and show more persistence when faced with a difficult task. Engaging in hobbies helps children discover their interests and encourages creativity. These learn-at-home collections offer great ideas for ways to find that spark!