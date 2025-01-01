Finding the Spark: Try a New Hobby this Year!
FOR KIDS: NEW HOBBY IDEAS
Why not try to learn something new for your New Year's resolution? PBS Kids offers games themed to many different hobbies. Try one of these categories to find something you enjoy! Or tune in to the newest PBS Kids show, Carl the Collector, to learn all about Carl’s hobby of collecting!
FOR PARENTS: ENCOURAGING KIDS TO FIND SOMETHING THEY LOVE!
Helping your child discover a new hobby is the gift that keeps on giving! Children with hobbies are often more confident and independent and show more persistence when faced with a difficult task. Engaging in hobbies helps children discover their interests and encourages creativity. These learn-at-home collections offer great ideas for ways to find that spark!
FOR EDUCATORS: THE HISTORY OF HOBBIES
The history of the term “hobby” as we know it dates back to the Industrial Revolution. We all have hobbies and sharing them with others helps us get to know each other better! Check out what NASA Astronauts do in their free time aboard the space station. Sharing with students how a hobby can become an amazing and helpful career will inspire them to reach for the stars!
