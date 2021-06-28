Frosty Winter Fun for Everyone!

FOR KIDS: WHAT IS THE WINTER SOLSTICE?

The Winter Solstice is the official first day of winter. Learn how your favorite characters celebrate the season, including Arthur, Nature Cat, and the Dinosaur Train crew.

Plus, play winter games like Snow Search with Sid the Science Kid, Grover’s Winter Games, or Super Snowboarder with Molly of Denali!

FOR PARENTS: BRING WINTER INDOORS

Are your children feeling cooped up inside? Bring winter indoors by making snow paint, homemade snow globes, or experimenting with ice. PBS KIDS offers this guide with additional activities for the whole family.

When the day is over, take some time to snuggle up with a good book. Try these stories that celebrate winter.

FOR EDUCATORS: CELEBRATE THE SCIENCE OF WINTER

Are your students wondering why it gets dark so early? PBS KIDS offers festive activities for all grade levels. Turn your classroom into a winter wonderland as students learn about the science of the season and the Winter Solstice.

Activities for grades PreK-5: Weather and Animals

Activities for grades 6-12: Math and Scientific Analysis

SEE US COMING TOGETHER

It's "Neighbor Day" on Sesame Street, and everyone has something special to share! Created for families to watch together, See Us Coming Together celebrates diverse Asian and Pacific Islander communities and the power of belonging. The special features original songs and an all-star cast including actors Simu Liu and Anna Cathcart, comic book artist Jim Lee, chef Melissa King, television personality Padma Lakshmi, and athlete Naomi Osaka!

Watch and stream on the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel through December 23 or on YouTube. Download and print this fun watch-and-play guide with coloring pages, activities, and more!

IT'S A SEASON OF CELEBRATION WITH PBS KIDS

PBS KIDS is celebrating the winter holiday season with a festive lineup of special holiday programs. Tune in through December 25. Here’s the complete schedule.

