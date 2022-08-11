Getting Back in the School Day Routine!

FOR KIDS: ROUTINE GAMES AND CRAFTS!

Practicing routines can be fun! PBS Kid’s offers routine games for you to practice your skills! Or try these calendar crafts to put your best foot forward this school year:



FOR PARENTS: PLANNING THE FIRST WEEK OF SCHOOL

Routines and schedules help children build good habits for transitioning between home and school. It can also help children feel more comfortable and confident. Use this first week of school planner and practice morning and bedtime routines to limit the back-to-school stress.

FOR EDUCATORS: ROUTINES, TRANSITIONS, AND BUILDING NEW RELATIONSHIPS

Each new school year comes with a new classroom full of students with their own personalities and needs. The first week of school is the most important time to develop routines, understand school rules, and build a classroom community. PBS Learning Media offers collections of videos, activities and songs for students to focus on routines and transitions as well building new relationships.