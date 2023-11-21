Gobble Up This Week’s Learning Snacks

FOR KIDS: THANKSGIVING CRAFTS AND GAMES

This week, show your gratitude by making a thankful tree or writing Thanksgiving thankful notes. And what’s Thanksgiving without the classic Turkey craft?

Play An Elwood City Thanksgiving or check out this playlist of PBS Kids Thanksgiving episodes!

FOR PARENTS: PRACTICING GRATITUDE

Thanksgiving can be a difficult concept for young children to understand. We can practice gratitude all year round, but Thanksgiving is a great time to introduce the idea. Giving thanks is good for the soul, and is important to practice even during difficult times. These books can help us slow down and say thanks.

FOR EDUCATORS: THE HISTORY OF THANKSGIVING

Teaching the history of Thanksgiving is extremely important to helping children understand the holiday. Try these resources in your classroom to make the week before the break run smoothly:

