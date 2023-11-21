© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gobble Up This Week’s Learning Snacks

Thanksgiving is a time for reflection, gratitude, and spending time with family and friends. This year, consider making new traditions to give back to your community. Encouraging empathy and thankfulness can help children learn how to be thankful every day.
Learning Snacks: Thanksgiving
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+
-

FOR KIDS: THANKSGIVING CRAFTS AND GAMES
This week, show your gratitude by making a thankful tree or writing Thanksgiving thankful notes. And what’s Thanksgiving without the classic Turkey craft?

Play An Elwood City Thanksgiving or check out this playlist of PBS Kids Thanksgiving episodes!

FOR PARENTS: PRACTICING GRATITUDE
Thanksgiving can be a difficult concept for young children to understand. We can practice gratitude all year round, but Thanksgiving is a great time to introduce the idea. Giving thanks is good for the soul, and is important to practice even during difficult times. These books can help us slow down and say thanks.

FOR EDUCATORS: THE HISTORY OF THANKSGIVING
Teaching the history of Thanksgiving is extremely important to helping children understand the holiday. Try these resources in your classroom to make the week before the break run smoothly:

Celebrate Winter Holidays with PBS KIDS
Looking for fun activities, crafts, games and video to do this holiday season? Look no further!
Learn More


Quick Links