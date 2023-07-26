Healthy Eats and Summer Snacks!

FOR KIDS: EAT THE RAINBOW!

Eating the rainbow does not mean eating colorful candies and sugary snacks! It means eating fruits and vegetables of all different colors. Eating the rainbow every day helps keep us strong and healthy. This means eating all five food groups and trying new foods!

FOR PARENTS: SUMMER SNACKS

Summer is a great time to try a new snack and explore seasonal offerings! As the seasons change, different foods are available and they may taste better. Try making a new snack this week with seasonal summer foods. Winning over picky eaters can be difficult, but maybe they will find something new they enjoy.

FOR EDUCATORS: LESSONS IN HEALTHY EATING

Inspire healthy choices in your classroom with these resources featuring the winners of the National Healthy Eating Challenge. Teaching students about what their bodies need, how to read food labels, and food justice can help them make healthy choices for the rest of their lives.