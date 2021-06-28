Healthy for the Holidays!

FOR KIDS: HEALTHY BODY, HEALTHY MIND!

Sniffles and sneezes are hard to avoid this time of year! Make sure to wash your hands and take good care of your body. Elmo and Grover are here to help with handwashing and this sneezing/coughing printable activity to show you how to be safe, and keep others healthy, too.

If you’ve got an Amazon smart speaker, say “Alexa, open PBS KIDS Wash and Sing!” to play songs that are timed to help preschoolers thoroughly wash their hands for at least 20 seconds.

Practice some mindfulness at home with belly breathing. Make a mindfulness glitter jar to watch as you practice your deep breathing.

FOR PARENTS: MANAGING YOUR CHILD'S PHYSICAL AND MENTAL HEALTH

If you are starting to feel the holiday stresses pile on, your child probably is too. Make sure to take the time to check in and help your child cope with holiday social stress. Keep spirits up in your house with some fun indoor activities or try new exercises together. Take some time to calm your minds and read together.

The pandemic continues to be overwhelming for many families. PBS KIDS offers these resources to support your family. You are not alone!

FOR EDUCATORS: MAKE MINDFULNESS PART OF YOUR ROUTINE

This time of year, it is important to take a break from academics every once in a while to focus on mindfulness. Your students will have a lot on their minds, from holidays to family visits to changes in routines and more. Try this guided mindfulness practice for a brain break.

Remember to give yourself a break too! PBS is offering a video series, SEL for Teachers. Watch the first video here! Take some time to do what makes you happy and manage your own stress during this busy season.

Make sure your classroom celebrations reflect your students’ cultures and traditions. Hanukkah began this week. Try sharing one of these stories. You can also show this video about Hanukkah and complete this fun word search.

IT'S A SEASON OF CELEBRATION WITH PBS KIDS

PBS KIDS is celebrating the winter holiday season with a festive lineup of special holiday programs. Tune in through December 25. Here’s the complete schedule.

SOMETHING TO CONSIDER: Thinkalong asks your learners to investigate and debate, “Is affordable 'fast fashion' clothing worth the ethical cost?”

