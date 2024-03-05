Hello March! Women’s History Month and Ramadan

FOR KIDS: AMAZING WOMEN, PAST AND PRESENT

This month is all about amazing women, past and present! Learn about famous historical women in these picture books. Check out this YouTube playlist for Women’s History Month from your favorite PBS Kids shows. Or this video of kids sharing their Women’s History Month reports!

FOR PARENTS: RAISING STRONG GIRLS

What does it mean to raise a powerful girl? These tips from our experts show us how to help the girls in our lives think critically, express their feelings, and have a strong sense of self. Strong parent-daughter relationships can create trusting bonds that last a lifetime.

FOR EDUCATORS: CELEBRATING WOMEN AND RAMADAN AT SCHOOL

Sharing the rich history of holidays allows us to celebrate them with a deeper meaning. Women’s History Month and Ramadan begin our month-long March celebrations. Make sure to allow time for students to share their personal experiences and feelings about these holidays as we learn and grow together this month!

