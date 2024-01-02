© 2024 Connecticut Public

Hey Neighbor! Celebrating Good Neighbor Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival

We have two celebrations to end the month of September, Good Neighbor Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival! Both are great ways to come together with friends and family to learn something new about the holiday, or each other!
Learning Snacks - Good Neighbor Day and Mid-Autumn Festival
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+
-

FOR KIDS: BEING A GOOD NEIGHBOR
Today is Good Neighbor Day! And who is a better neighbor than Daniel Tiger? Play his game “Neighbor Day” to plan a neighborhood party! Or watch the full episode here! Learning about your community can help us build a home for everyone!

FOR PARENTS: LIFE'S LITTLE LESSONS WITH DANIEL TIGER
Daniel Tiger teaches us more lessons than just how to be a good neighbor. The collection, Life’s Little Lessons offers fun and flexible resources for young children and families to practice social-emotional skills. Teaching children to be empathetic while caring for others and how to use their words can help increase their social skills and help them talk about their feelings.

FOR EDUCATORS: CELEBRATING THE MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL
In China, the Mid-Autumn Festival, or Moon Festival, is celebrated for 8 days from September 29th to October 6th. It is one of China’s biggest holidays and it is celebrated with parades, mooncakes, lanterns, drums, and family gatherings. To celebrate in your classroom, try one of these read-alouds about our magnificent moon or engage students with this lesson about the festival.

