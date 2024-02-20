© 2024 Connecticut Public

Honoring Black History Month

February is Black History Month and it’s never too early to share the amazing stories and accomplishments of Black leaders in history and today. Discussing the resilience of Black men and women heroes can help children better understand our country’s history and the importance of fighting for what is right.
Learning Snacks - Black History Month
FOR KIDS: LEARNING ABOUT BLACK HEROES WITH XAVIER RIDDLE
Xavier Riddle and his pals love learning about historic heroes and their accomplishments! This month, let’s focus on incredible Black leaders, scientists, writers and more with these Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum episodes:

For more Black History Month themed episodes and clips, check out PBS Kids Black History Month Youtube Playlist!

FOR PARENTS: BLACK HISTORY MONTH ACTIVITIES
Discussing the achievements and personal experiences of Black Americans during their fight for justice can help children develop empathy and understanding while connecting to their own experiences. Reading these picture books that celebrate Black culture will help spark conversations while younger children will enjoy playing this bingo game!

And for parents, check out CT Public’s Black Voices Collection as we highlight diverse narratives and community stores around our state and beyond.

FOR EDUCATORS: BLACK HISTORY MONTH RESOURCES
During Black History Month, many classrooms celebrate with history lessons and engaging biography projects. PBS Learning Media’s Black History Month Collection offers resources for upper elementary, middle, and high school aged students to assist with lesson planning and research.

    LYLA IN THE LOOP
    is about Lyla Loops and her fantastical blue sidekick, Stu, who use creative and strategic problem-solving and critical thinking skills to help their family, friends, and community!
    MEET LYLA


