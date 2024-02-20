Honoring Black History Month

FOR KIDS: LEARNING ABOUT BLACK HEROES WITH XAVIER RIDDLE

Xavier Riddle and his pals love learning about historic heroes and their accomplishments! This month, let’s focus on incredible Black leaders, scientists, writers and more with these Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum episodes:



For more Black History Month themed episodes and clips, check out PBS Kids Black History Month Youtube Playlist!

FOR PARENTS: BLACK HISTORY MONTH ACTIVITIES

Discussing the achievements and personal experiences of Black Americans during their fight for justice can help children develop empathy and understanding while connecting to their own experiences. Reading these picture books that celebrate Black culture will help spark conversations while younger children will enjoy playing this bingo game!

And for parents, check out CT Public’s Black Voices Collection as we highlight diverse narratives and community stores around our state and beyond.

FOR EDUCATORS: BLACK HISTORY MONTH RESOURCES

During Black History Month, many classrooms celebrate with history lessons and engaging biography projects. PBS Learning Media’s Black History Month Collection offers resources for upper elementary, middle, and high school aged students to assist with lesson planning and research.

