Honoring the Legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

FOR KIDS: MARTIN LUTHER KING VIDEOS

Martin Luther King is best known for his influential work as a civil rights leader and for his support for racial equity and diversity . Did you know Martin Luther King Jr. Day was not celebrated by all 50 states until 2000? Watch these videos or read these books to learn the history of the holiday:



FOR PARENTS: TALKING TO YOUR CHILDREN ABOUT RACE AND RACISM

Martin Luther King is a hero to us all. He fought for voting rights and helped to end segregation across America. Even though the history of the holiday may feel complicated to discuss with children, it is important to give them the most honest story . Discussing race and racism with children will look different for every family, but is necessary to ensure children are educated. This discussion guide is a great way to get started.

FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING ABOUT MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.