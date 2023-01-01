© 2023 Connecticut Public

Honoring the Legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

The third Monday of January is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. On this day, we celebrate the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. and honor his service by volunteering in our communities. How would you and your family like to give back on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?
Learning Snacks - Honoring the Legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
-/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
The civil rights leader Martin Luther King (C) waves to supporters 28 August 1963 on the Mall in Washington DC (Washington Monument in background) during the "March on Washington". - King said the march was "the greatest demonstration of freedom in the history of the United States." Martin Luther King was assassinated on 04 April 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. James Earl Ray confessed to shooting King and was sentenced to 99 years in prison. King's killing sent shock waves through American society at the time, and is still regarded as a landmark event in recent US history. AFP PHOTO (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

FOR KIDS: MARTIN LUTHER KING VIDEOS

Martin Luther King is best known for his influential work as a civil rights leader and for his support for racial equity and diversity. Did you know Martin Luther King Jr. Day was not celebrated by all 50 states until 2000? Watch these videos or read these books to learn the history of the holiday:

FOR PARENTS: TALKING TO YOUR CHILDREN ABOUT RACE AND RACISM

Martin Luther King is a hero to us all. He fought for voting rights and helped to end segregation across America. Even though the history of the holiday may feel complicated to discuss with children, it is important to give them the most honest story. Discussing race and racism with children will look different for every family, but is necessary to ensure children are educated. This discussion guide is a great way to get started.

FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING ABOUT MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.

PBS Learning Media offers collections for educators to share lessons to confront anti-black racism and teach about diversity while honoring Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy. By taking action and living by the words of MLK, we can make our world a better place.