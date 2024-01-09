Honoring the Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

FOR KIDS: SPREADING KINDNESS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

As a preacher and advocate, Martin Luther King Jr. served his community in many ways. Help your community by making everyone feel included and standing up for yourself and others. Make an “I Have a Dream” vision board to show different ways to be kind, have courage, and honor Martin Luther King Jr.

FOR PARENTS: THE REAL MEANING OF MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY

Dr. King’s service and leadership helped to secure equal voting rights and end racial segregation in the United States. Talking with children about race and racism will better help them understand the real meaning of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. These picture books can help ease children into the conversation. This book list also offers stories about the holiday and standing up for what's right.

FOR EDUCATORS: MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY RESOURCES

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a great time to teach students about the history of our country during the Civil Rights Movement. This lesson teaches students the importance of Dr. King’s work and commitment to nonviolence while comparing him to other historical leaders. Dr. King’s inspiring words will continue to influence and uplift others as we honor his memory.

