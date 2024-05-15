© 2024 Connecticut Public

Hungry for a New PBS Kids Show? Milo and Pizza Party Fun!

Is there anything better than a slice of delicious Connecticut pizza? What about a NEW PBS Kids show? Welcome Milo, a curious little cat who loves learning about new jobs with his pals. Enjoy the new series while snacking on yummy pizza to celebrate National Pizza Party Day!
Learning Snacks - Hungry for a New PBS Show? Milo and Pizza Party Fun!
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+
-

FOR KIDS: MEET MILO!
Meet the stars of the newest PBS Kids show: Milo, Lofty and Lark! Our star, Milo, is a five-year-old cat who loves learning new things and playing pretend. Join the crew as they explore new jobs and vocations together! Love learning about new jobs? You might also enjoy the PBS Kids podcast, Jamming on the Job!

FOR PARENTS: LET'S HAVE A PIZZA PARTY!
Tomorrow, May 17th, is National Pizza Party Day! Throw the ultimate pizza party at home with this recipe for homemade pizza dough. Then, add your family's favorite toppings. Connecticut is world famous for our pizza. Check out this “Seasoned” podcast for a deep dive into the history of New Haven’s most famous pizza joints. After enjoying a tasty slice, play Peg’s Pizza Place to practice counting, or fractions with this game!

FOR EDUCATORS: FOOD FRACTIONS
Teaching fractions seems like a daunting task at first. Make it fun by incorporating everyone’s favorite food– pizza! Introduce comparing fractions using this video and then give students a chance to try independently with this lesson. Still hungry for more? Older students will enjoy learning the science behind pizza!

