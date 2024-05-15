Hungry for a New PBS Kids Show? Milo and Pizza Party Fun!

FOR KIDS: MEET MILO!

Meet the stars of the newest PBS Kids show: Milo, Lofty and Lark! Our star, Milo, is a five-year-old cat who loves learning new things and playing pretend. Join the crew as they explore new jobs and vocations together! Love learning about new jobs? You might also enjoy the PBS Kids podcast, Jamming on the Job!

FOR PARENTS: LET'S HAVE A PIZZA PARTY!

Tomorrow, May 17th, is National Pizza Party Day! Throw the ultimate pizza party at home with this recipe for homemade pizza dough. Then, add your family's favorite toppings. Connecticut is world famous for our pizza. Check out this “Seasoned” podcast for a deep dive into the history of New Haven’s most famous pizza joints. After enjoying a tasty slice, play Peg’s Pizza Place to practice counting, or fractions with this game!

FOR EDUCATORS: FOOD FRACTIONS

Teaching fractions seems like a daunting task at first. Make it fun by incorporating everyone’s favorite food– pizza! Introduce comparing fractions using this video and then give students a chance to try independently with this lesson. Still hungry for more? Older students will enjoy learning the science behind pizza!

