Introducing Rosie’s Rules! Question Asking and Spanish Culture
FOR KIDS
Before the Rosie’s Rules premiere, visit her website to learn all about Rosie and her family. Rosie is bilingual in English and in Spanish and loves learning about her multicultural identity. Try these games to practice your Spanish skills.
FOR PARENTS
Each episode of Rosie’s Rules focuses on a preschooler’s curiosity and understanding of concepts such as mail, transportation, and family relationships, and continues the learning from there! Preschoolers love to ask “why?”. Try these five engaging questions to discover your child’s thinking and welcome the why.
FOR EDUCATORS
Classrooms are places for question asking, curiosity and inquiry. Support student thinking by creating a “wonder wall” in your classroom. Rosie loves to learn more about the world around her and your students will too! Her heritage is also very important to her. Try these Spanish language lessons with your students!