For Curious Families Learning Snacks

Introducing Rosie’s Rules! Question Asking and Spanish Culture

PBS Kids’ newest show, Rosie’s Rules, premiers on October 3rd! Rosie’s Rules stars 5-year-old Rosie Fuentes, a Mexican-American girl just beginning to learn about the wow-mazing world beyond her family walls. Rosie loves to ask questions about the community around her. The show focuses on concepts of civics and government, geography, economics, and history to encourage children to be curious.







FOR KIDS

Before the Rosie’s Rules premiere, visit her website to learn all about Rosie and her family. Rosie is bilingual in English and in Spanish and loves learning about her multicultural identity. Try these games to practice your Spanish skills.

FOR PARENTS

Each episode of Rosie’s Rules focuses on a preschooler’s curiosity and understanding of concepts such as mail, transportation, and family relationships, and continues the learning from there! Preschoolers love to ask “why?”. Try these five engaging questions to discover your child’s thinking and welcome the why.

FOR EDUCATORS

Classrooms are places for question asking, curiosity and inquiry. Support student thinking by creating a “wonder wall” in your classroom. Rosie loves to learn more about the world around her and your students will too! Her heritage is also very important to her. Try these Spanish language lessons with your students!

