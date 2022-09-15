Introducing Rosie’s Rules! Question Asking and Spanish Culture

FOR KIDS

Before the Rosie’s Rules premiere, visit her website to learn all about Rosie and her family. Rosie is bilingual in English and in Spanish and loves learning about her multicultural identity. Try these games to practice your Spanish skills.

FOR PARENTS

Each episode of Rosie’s Rules focuses on a preschooler’s curiosity and understanding of concepts such as mail, transportation, and family relationships, and continues the learning from there! Preschoolers love to ask “why?”. Try these five engaging questions to discover your child’s thinking and welcome the why .

FOR EDUCATORS