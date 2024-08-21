© 2024 Connecticut Public

It’s the Dog Days of Summer!

This week- we are celebrating National Dog Day on the 26th! Whether you have a furry friend of your own or dream of having one someday, these activities and games will have you wagging your tail!
Learning Snacks: It’s the Dog Days of Summer!
FOR KIDS: PUPPY PLAYTIME!
Dogs love to play and so do we! Check out these dog-themed games like Wild Kratts Cats and Dogs. Or tune in to these videos about dog parks and service dogs.

FOR PARENTS: PLANNING FOR A PET
Getting a new pet is exciting! Taking care of a dog teaches children responsibility and empathy, but it is also a lot of work! Before your new friend comes home, try playing pretend to practice caring for a pet or read these books for some dog-themed fun. We can learn just as many lessons from our pets as they learn from us!

FOR EDUCATORS: DOG TALES AND LESSONS
Children love learning about animals. And what better animal to learn about than one that is the mascot of so many of their homes? These dog-themed lessons will prepare your students to sit, stay, and learn something new!

PreK-2

3-5

6-12

