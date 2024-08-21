It’s the Dog Days of Summer!

FOR KIDS: PUPPY PLAYTIME!

Dogs love to play and so do we! Check out these dog-themed games like Wild Kratts Cats and Dogs . Or tune in to these videos about dog parks and service dogs .

FOR PARENTS: PLANNING FOR A PET

Getting a new pet is exciting! Taking care of a dog teaches children responsibility and empathy , but it is also a lot of work! Before your new friend comes home, try playing pretend to practice caring for a pet or read these books for some dog-themed fun. We can learn just as many lessons from our pets as they learn from us!

FOR EDUCATORS: DOG TALES AND LESSONS

Children love learning about animals. And what better animal to learn about than one that is the mascot of so many of their homes? These dog-themed lessons will prepare your students to sit, stay, and learn something new!

PreK-2



3-5



6-12

