It’s the Season of Giving

FOR KIDS: NATIONAL COOKIE DAY

December 4th marks National Cookie Day! Dig into these cookie-themed games and recipes!



FOR PARENTS: INTERNATIONAL VOLUNTEER DAY

Be a giving role model for your children on International Volunteer Day. On December 5th, do something new to volunteer your time using these tips. Volunteering can be as simple as picking up a gift for a toy drive or taking more time like helping at a shelter. Community service helps children be more empathetic and compassionate.

FOR EDUCATORS: KINDNESS CURRICULUM

Spread kindness within your school building and beyond with this kindness curriculum! Students will learn mindfulness and the impact of small acts of kindness and community service. Younger students will enjoy making this kindness tree to share with their classmates.