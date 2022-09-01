It's World Literacy Day!

FOR KIDS: LITERACY GAMES!

Learning new literacy skills is more fun than you may think! Try these literacy game collections featuring your favorite PBS Kids characters to practice your reading and writing skills:



FOR PARENTS: LITERACY RESOURCES FOR HOME

Parents are our first teachers. Integrate teaching literacy skills into your everyday life through simply talking, listening, reading, and writing with your child. Use this library of literacy resources grouped by age and skill to ensure you are meeting your child’s needs. Each age group comes with reading, speaking and listening, and writing activities for you to try at home.

FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING FOUNDATION LITERACY SKILLS

PBS Learning Media’s collection of Reading Foundational Skills provides resources for the emerging readers in your classroom. The collection includes videos, lesson plans, and interactive links to teach print concepts, phonological awareness, decoding, sight words, and much more! Lessons are available for all levels prek-12th grade and can be sorted as you search.

For additional literacy resources, visit PBS Learning Media here.