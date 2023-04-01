Learn, sing, and dance with your favorite PBS Kids characters!

FOR KIDS: HOMEMADE INSTRUMENTS

No instruments? No problem! Use different household items to make your own music. Try making a water xylophone with glasses or egg carton maracas . Use those leftover plastic eggs to make music shakers or make a guitar out of cardboard .

PBS Kids also offers online music games at PBSkids.org or in the PBS Kids Games app.

FOR PARENTS: MUSIC AND CHILD DEVELOPMENT

Research shows that playing and listening to music can help teach children language development skills, spatial skills, and fine motor skills. By creating a musical environment at home, children can practice self-regulation and boost memory . Children of all ages will enjoy music lessons or playing music as a family .