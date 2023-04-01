Learn, sing, and dance with your favorite PBS Kids characters!
FOR KIDS: HOMEMADE INSTRUMENTS
No instruments? No problem! Use different household items to make your own music. Try making a water xylophone with glasses or egg carton maracas. Use those leftover plastic eggs to make music shakers or make a guitar out of cardboard.
PBS Kids also offers online music games at PBSkids.org or in the PBS Kids Games app.
FOR PARENTS: MUSIC AND CHILD DEVELOPMENT
Research shows that playing and listening to music can help teach children language development skills, spatial skills, and fine motor skills. By creating a musical environment at home, children can practice self-regulation and boost memory. Children of all ages will enjoy music lessons or playing music as a family.
FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING WITH TUNES!
Integrating music into your daily lessons is a great way to increase memory, engagement, and build a stronger classroom community. PBS Kids Learning Media’s Teaching with Tunes offers lessons with curated songs for all academic subjects, social emotional learning, and for brain breaks!