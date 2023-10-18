Learn Super Literacy Skills with Super Why’s Comic Book Adventures!

FOR KIDS: SAY HELLO TO SUPER WHY!

Super Why’s Comic Book Adventures features new heroes, new villains, and new songs! Before tuning into this new short, try making some Super Why crafts! Or check out these Super Why reading games and past episodes.

FOR PARENTS: READING READINESS ACTIVITIES

Super Why and Super Why’s Comic Book Adventures are great shows to introduce beginning reading concepts to your child. Episodes are based on the National Reading Panel curriculum and include skills like letter identification, decoding, encoding, spelling, and comprehension. Extend your child’s learning with activities like letter hopscotch or a literacy obstacle course. Even a trip to the grocery store can help your child learn to read!

FOR EDUCATORS: SUPER LITERACY SKILLS!

Super Why teaches students the key literacy skills they need for reading readiness. These video lessons are a great way to engage students in new literacy topics. Each video is paired with lesson materials such as discussion cards, practice worksheets, and hands-on activities. Super Why’s Reading Camp Curriculum can be used by parents and teachers alike to build early literacy skills.

