Learning Snacks: Celebrating Herstory: Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day

FOR KIDS: MAKE A LIST OF YOUR FAVORITE HISTORICAL WOMEN HEROES!

Women’s History Month is a time to think about the important women in our lives today and in our past. Learn all about amazing women in this YouTube playlist or these episodes of Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum . After watching, make a list of all the heroic women you learned about!

FOR PARENTS: INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY ACTIVITIES

On Saturday, spend the day celebrating International Women’s Day ! Visit your local library or bookstore to find books about amazing women or that celebrate Women’s History Month . Part of raising powerful girls is finding strong female role models to inspire! Share stories about amazing women in your lives or from the books and create a song to celebrate.