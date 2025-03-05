Learning Snacks: Celebrating Herstory: Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day
FOR KIDS: MAKE A LIST OF YOUR FAVORITE HISTORICAL WOMEN HEROES!
Women’s History Month is a time to think about the important women in our lives today and in our past. Learn all about amazing women in this YouTube playlist or these episodes of Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum. After watching, make a list of all the heroic women you learned about!
FOR PARENTS: INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY ACTIVITIES
On Saturday, spend the day celebrating International Women’s Day! Visit your local library or bookstore to find books about amazing women or that celebrate Women’s History Month. Part of raising powerful girls is finding strong female role models to inspire! Share stories about amazing women in your lives or from the books and create a song to celebrate.
FOR EDUCATORS: LESSONS IN WOMEN'S HISTORY
Teaching about Women’s History month engages students in conversations around diverse stories of women trailblazers from many different fields like science, technology, politics, the military, and more! Encouraging discussions around the historical challenges of women and remaining gender inequities can help students develop a deeper understanding of the impacts women have on our society.
