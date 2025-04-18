Learning Snacks: Earth Day Adventures!

FOR KIDS: PBS KIDS LOVES OUR PLANET!

To celebrate Earth Day, tune in to ALL NEW episodes of your favorite PBS Kids shows as they explore the outdoors! In the Nature Cat movie, The Nature-tastic Four , the crew must stop the evil gerbil, Huston, from stealing the sunset using their nature powers! In the Wild Kratts special, Activate Kid Power, the twins learn how working together can help save even more animals!

And let’s welcome Donkey Hodie’s newest friend, Jeff Mouse! Jeff is an intrepid explorer, a lover of nature, always resourceful, and prepared for an adventure.

FOR PARENTS: EARTH DAY ACTIVITIES

Reduce, reuse, recycle with these fun Earth Day activities! Get creative with your recyclables and make Earth Day place portraits , reusable bags , or egg carton turtles ! Or make your home greener with a family water conservation plan or a composter . There’s so much we can do to make our Earth a better place!