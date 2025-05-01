Learning Snacks: Gratitude and Grooves: Celebrating Teachers and a NEW PBS Kids Show- Acoustic Rooster!

FOR KIDS: SWING INTO THE JAZZY NEW SERIES - ACOUSTIC ROOSTER!

Get grooving with the newest PBS Kids series, Acoustic Rooster ! Inspired by a book by Kwame Alexander, sing and play along with Acoustic Rooster and his Barnyard Band as they celebrate jazz music and teamwork. Meet the band and jam out to Rooster’s Dancing Song or Old MacDonald before today’s premiere!

FOR PARENTS: CELEBRATING YOUR CHILD'S TEACHERS

Behind every child who believes in themselves is a teacher who believed in them first. Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week by making thank you cards or reading these special books about teachers . Vote as a family for your favorite PBS Kids teacher !